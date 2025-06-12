Bank of America Corp DE Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sable Offshore by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 665,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sable Offshore by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 177,971 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 0.2%

Sable Offshore stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

