Bank of America Corp DE Has $486,000 Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 45,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

