Bank of America Corp DE Has $488,000 Holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The company had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.