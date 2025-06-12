Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $491,000 Investment in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NFXS opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

