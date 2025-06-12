Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,350 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

