Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE TSQ opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $32,504.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,351.84. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $199,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

