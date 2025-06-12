Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,358 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

