Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,051 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at $474,860.18. The trade was a 30.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,746.05. The trade was a 69.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,252 shares of company stock worth $644,624. Company insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

