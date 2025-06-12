Bank of America Corp DE Sells 203,301 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

