Bank of America Corp DE Sells 271,794 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 280,861 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 699.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,525,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 2,210,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,739.15. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,531. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,060 shares of company stock worth $83,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Stock Down 0.9%

Rezolute stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. Wall Street Zen cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.