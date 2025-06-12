Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,767 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRA. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISRA opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

