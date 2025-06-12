Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,670 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

