Bank of America Corp DE Sells 87,232 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 115,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,339,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXCT shares. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

