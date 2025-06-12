Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

