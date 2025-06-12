Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $340.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 1,862 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $647,920.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,936,900. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.91, for a total transaction of $859,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,558.48. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,321,046 shares of company stock valued at $388,900,133. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.