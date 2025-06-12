Bank of America Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $109.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 21,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $1,424,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,659.50. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,273. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,938. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

