Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.25. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 924 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III purchased 6,602 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $95,662.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,117.57. This trade represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert R. Chapman bought 2,828 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $39,903.08. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,907.35. The trade was a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,352 shares of company stock worth $148,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 67,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

