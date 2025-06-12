Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of GTLB opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,448.14. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $5,759,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.