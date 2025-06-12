Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,909,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,801 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after purchasing an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 512,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.