Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.35 and traded as high as C$27.69. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 2,364,875 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.35.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total value of C$27,720.55. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

