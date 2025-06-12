Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, and TETRA Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and sell battery solutions—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state cells to flow and grid-scale storage systems. These firms supply the power sources behind electric vehicles, renewable‐energy installations, portable electronics, and other applications. Investing in battery technology stocks lets investors tap into the growing global demand for advanced energy‐storage technologies driven by electrification and sustainability trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 1,850,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,894. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269,711.70. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $178,200,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,335,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 638,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $423.84 million, a P/E ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 1.35.

