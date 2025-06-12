Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -2.17%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.