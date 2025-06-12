Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 116,983,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46,783% from the average daily volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

About Baytex Energy

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

