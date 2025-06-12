Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3,304.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,909,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 436,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

