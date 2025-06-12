Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

BSY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

