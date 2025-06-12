Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Berry were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

