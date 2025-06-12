Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

