Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Norfolk Southern, Deere & Company, Evogene, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies engaged in the agricultural sector—such as seed and fertilizer producers, farm-equipment manufacturers, food processors and agribusiness firms. They give investors exposure to the performance of farming commodities and global food demand, which is influenced by factors like weather conditions, commodity prices and government policies. Many investors use agriculture stocks to diversify their portfolios and as a potential hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.53. 1,389,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.02. 599,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Evogene (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 92,814,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.55. Evogene has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.19.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,314. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.81. The stock had a trading volume of 527,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average is $281.71.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,394,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527,958. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

