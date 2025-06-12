Best Biotech Stocks To Research – June 9th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, SpringWorks Therapeutics, AbbVie, Veeva Systems, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on developing and commercializing products based on biological processes, such as drugs, vaccines, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. Investors in biotech stocks typically aim to profit from breakthroughs in research and development, though these companies often carry higher risk and volatility due to the long timelines and regulatory hurdles involved in bringing new treatments to market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.49 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $199.27. 1,184,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,202. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,084. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.10. 973,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,069,593. The stock has a market cap of $335.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.28. 604,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,759. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $176.41 and a 52-week high of $291.68.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,777,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,641. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,954. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $152.28.

