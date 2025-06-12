Best Casino Stocks To Consider – June 9th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or invest in casino resorts, gaming facilities and related hospitality services. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the gambling and entertainment industry’s revenue streams—from gaming tables and slot machines to hotel accommodations and resort amenities. These equities often reflect broader trends in consumer discretionary spending and tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion and a PE ratio of 90.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. 598,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

See Also