Best Industrial Stocks To Consider – June 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the production of goods and services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure—such as machinery makers, aerospace and defense firms, and freight carriers. Because these businesses supply the “capital goods” that drive economic activity, their stock prices tend to be sensitive to changes in industrial output and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,708,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,969,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 155.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.39. 9,869,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,945,702. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.37.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,592,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577,909. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11.

