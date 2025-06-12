Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Apple, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations usually exceeding $10 billion, marking them as some of the largest and most established firms in the market. Because of their size, they tend to generate steady earnings, pay dividends more consistently, and exhibit lower volatility than smaller-cap stocks. Investors often view large caps as relatively safer, “blue-chip” holdings suitable for building a stable core portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $15.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112,127,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,664,414. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.74, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.55. 27,624,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,204,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,612,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,732,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.92. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.36. 51,941,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,939,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.95, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

See Also