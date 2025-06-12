Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, IonQ, Quantum Computing, D-Wave Quantum, ServiceTitan, and Applied Digital are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between large-cap and small-cap firms, often offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. Investors may choose mid-caps for a balance of moderate risk and the opportunity for above-average returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 193,983,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,648,390. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 53,899,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,823,585. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 27,581,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,252,793. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,122,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,215. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,587,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965,999. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ServiceTitan (TTAN)

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

NASDAQ:TTAN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. 7,818,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,420,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

