Best Penny Stocks To Research – June 10th

Klotho Neurosciences, Carisma Therapeutics, NuCana, BigBear.ai, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share on over-the-counter markets or less prominent stock exchanges. Because they have low market capitalizations and thin trading volumes, they tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation. Investors are often drawn to penny stocks by their low entry cost and the potential for large percentage gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Shares of KLTO remained flat at $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 316,460,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070,457. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.18. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Shares of CARM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 619,372,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,415. The company has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

NuCana (NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 2,106,150,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,822,766. The company has a market cap of $863,512.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 67,143,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,723,923. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.29.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,827,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,722,953. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17.

