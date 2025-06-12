Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – June 10th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, or related services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing VR market, which spans gaming, simulation, training, and immersive media applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,587. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.49.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 6,550,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,193. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,846. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $180.33. 338,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,427. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

