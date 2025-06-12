Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 870.6% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 4.3%
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
