Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 870.6% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPTH

Bio-Path Trading Down 4.3%

About Bio-Path

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.