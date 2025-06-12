BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 285.4% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,700 shares, a growth of 285.4% from the May 15th total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BTAI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.12.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Read More
