BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 285.4% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,700 shares, a growth of 285.4% from the May 15th total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

