Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.23. 99,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 67,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 552,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

