Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.23. 99,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 67,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
