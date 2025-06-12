BNP Paribas Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Strong-Buy

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,626,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $20,422,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $16,875,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $13,413,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.