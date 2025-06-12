Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by $1.00. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

