Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,463,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,508,623.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,713.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,212.20. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,612. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

