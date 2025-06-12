Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.49 ($6.07) and traded as high as GBX 456.40 ($6.19). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 442.80 ($6.00), with a volume of 429,920 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.81) to GBX 625 ($8.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.83), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($254,421.04). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,223 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,503.50 ($19,660.43). 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

