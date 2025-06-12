BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 204.9% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the May 15th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.39). Analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

