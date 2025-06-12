Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $89.15

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $76.24 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after buying an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DocuSign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

