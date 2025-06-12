Brokers Issue Forecasts for AbbVie FY2026 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the company will earn $14.12 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9%

AbbVie stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.