Brokers Issue Forecasts for AbbVie FY2026 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the company will earn $14.12 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Up 0.9%
AbbVie stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.