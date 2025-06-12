Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oracle FY2026 Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $5.37 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

