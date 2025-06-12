Brokers Offer Predictions for AMPX FY2026 Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 866,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,055.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,805.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

