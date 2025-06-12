Brokers Offer Predictions for CRSP FY2026 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will earn ($6.73) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

CRSP stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.75. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

