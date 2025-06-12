Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana FY2026 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.58 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Humana by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after buying an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.