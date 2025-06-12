Brokers Offer Predictions for Leidos FY2026 Earnings

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.81 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

